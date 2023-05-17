ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 36.00. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 34.97 and a 52 week high of 37.65.

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of natural seasonings. Its business activities include production, processing, export, import, and sale of seasonings, agricultural and livestock products, marine products, and quasi drugs as well as the management of restaurants. The company was founded on June 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

