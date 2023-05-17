Arko Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Arko has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

A number of analysts have commented on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arko by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 178.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 39.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arko by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

