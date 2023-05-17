Arko Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Arko Stock Performance
Arko stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Arko has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arko by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 178.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 39.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arko by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Stories
