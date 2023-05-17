ArrowMark Financial (BANX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 31,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $120,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

