Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985,144 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 173,354 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.19% of Expedia Group worth $436,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. 946,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,990. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

