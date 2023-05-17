Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,659 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $241,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 912,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

