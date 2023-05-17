Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $218.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 153,549 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.29. The company had a trading volume of 958,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.69 and a 200-day moving average of $502.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

