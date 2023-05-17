Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $297.44 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.95% of CoStar Group worth $297,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 271,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,251. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.