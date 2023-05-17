Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $200,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,322,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,113,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 346,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

