Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,422,578 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $534,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. 820,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,427. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,833 shares of company stock worth $51,840,060. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

