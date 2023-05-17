Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 101,323 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,323 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $638,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,063 shares of company stock worth $15,711,064. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. 888,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

