Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 121,480 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $365,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock remained flat at $54.54 on Wednesday. 623,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,748. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

