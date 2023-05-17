Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 229,137 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,137 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $845,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. 577,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

