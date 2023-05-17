Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,745 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Synopsys worth $265,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.21. 246,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,636. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

