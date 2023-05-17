Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,662 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.46% of Global Payments worth $393,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,708,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 448,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,270. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

