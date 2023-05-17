Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. The business had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 156,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 252,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.