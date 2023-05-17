ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $87.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

