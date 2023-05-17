Atb Cap Markets Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPI. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.95.

NPI opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.52. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$27.20 and a twelve month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.