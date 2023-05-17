Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 402,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 433,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CJS Securities began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,841.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

