Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atreca by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

