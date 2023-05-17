Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atreca by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.
