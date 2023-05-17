Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) PT Raised to $5.50 at B. Riley

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 250.94%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

