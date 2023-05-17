Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

