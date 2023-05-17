Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.78

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 175231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $885.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

