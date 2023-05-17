Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.77. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 329,188 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Featured Stories
