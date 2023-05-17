Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.77. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 329,188 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

