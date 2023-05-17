Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 355,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

