Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.67. Aware shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2,265 shares trading hands.
Aware Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.
