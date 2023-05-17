Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.67. Aware shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2,265 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

