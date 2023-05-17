Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $1,086,484.84 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 529,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,029. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

