Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.61

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $136.61 and last traded at $136.44, with a volume of 241611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,306 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

