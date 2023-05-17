Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.35 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00025917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $820.89 million and approximately $27.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,088.43 or 1.00023921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77746531 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $23,780,493.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

