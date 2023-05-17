Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AZRE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

