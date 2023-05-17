Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
AZRE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
