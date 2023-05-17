B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $935.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,819 shares of company stock valued at $78,527. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.