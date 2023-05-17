B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 22.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFIN. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

