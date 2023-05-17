B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.