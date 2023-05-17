BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.76. BAB shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,285 shares trading hands.

BAB Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

BAB Cuts Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

