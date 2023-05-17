BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.76. BAB shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,285 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.44%.
About BAB
BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.
