Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

