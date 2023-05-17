Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.4 %

BAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 10,317,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,900,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.