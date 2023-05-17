Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 10,914 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $937.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $877.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.