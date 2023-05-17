Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

