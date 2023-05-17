Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 586,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,778,000 after purchasing an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

