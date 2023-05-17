Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4,532.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.