Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $23,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

