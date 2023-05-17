Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 607.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.5 %

ROK opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

