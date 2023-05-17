Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 432.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 671.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,241,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Hess stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

