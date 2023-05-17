Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.48% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

