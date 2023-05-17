Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 196,758 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

