BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 735,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.