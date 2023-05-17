BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Up 8.5%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.78. 484,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,136,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 51.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

