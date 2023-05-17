Barclays Cuts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $7.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $7.82 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $899.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

