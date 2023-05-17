Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.