Barrington Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.