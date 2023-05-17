Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

